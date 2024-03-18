Embark on a Culinary Journey to the Caribbean! Get ready for a night of tropical flavors, vibrant beats, and Caribbean vibes at The Market! Join us for an unforgettable dining event that will transport you straight to the heart of the islands.
Escape to the Caribbean without leaving campus!
Let's savor the flavors, feel the rhythm, and make memories under the Caribbean moon. See you there! #CaribbeanDining #IslandVibes #FlavorfulEscape #EatAtTexasTech
Caribbean Resto at The Market at Stangel/Murdough
March 21, 2024 - 11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 pm to 8 pm
March 22, 2024 - 11 am to 2:30 pm
Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X @EatAtTexasTech! Learn about special events, giveaways, new food locations, tasty treats, and more!!!
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu