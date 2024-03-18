Embark on a Culinary Journey to the Caribbean! Get ready for a night of tropical flavors, vibrant beats, and Caribbean vibes at The Market! Join us for an unforgettable dining event that will transport you straight to the heart of the islands.

Escape to the Caribbean without leaving campus!





Let's savor the flavors, feel the rhythm, and make memories under the Caribbean moon. See you there! #CaribbeanDining #IslandVibes #FlavorfulEscape #EatAtTexasTech





Caribbean Resto

11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 pm to 8 pm

11 am to 2:30 pm

March 21, 2024 -March 22, 2024 -

Check the location for the menu, while supplies last!





hospitality.ttu.edu



For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360

