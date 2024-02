During this interactive workshop, Dr. Schiffecker will present her research on cultivating a sense of mattering on U.S. college campuses. Additionally, she will offer examples of how faculty and administrators can actively promote a sense of mattering in their individual practices.

Join via Zoom using this link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95520793432 Posted:

2/16/2024



Originator:

Aurelia W Crider



Email:

Aurelia.W.Crider@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Planning and Assessment



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 2/21/2024



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95520793432



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental