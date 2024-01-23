TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Delta Sigma Pi - Professional Business Fraternity Recruitment!
DSP Spring Recruitment has started! Join us for our first info session on January 23rd @ 6pm in Rawls Room NW 202. Be on the lookout for recruitment socials coming soon! More info on our Instagram @ttudeltasigmapi. 

Delta Sigma Pi is the nation's foremost co-ed business fraternity founded in 1907. This organization is for any business major to expand their network, grow in a brotherhood, and participate in community service events. 

Delta Sigma Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
1/19/2024

Lauren Settle

Lauren.Settle@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 1/23/2024

Rawls Room NW 202

