DSP Spring Recruitment has started! Join us for our first info session on January 23rd @ 6pm in Rawls Room NW 202. Be on the lookout for recruitment socials coming soon! More info on our Instagram @ttudeltasigmapi.
Delta Sigma Pi is the nation's foremost co-ed business fraternity founded in 1907. This organization is for any business major to expand their network, grow in a brotherhood, and participate in community service events.
Delta Sigma Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.