The Training and Outreach section at Environmental Health & Safety can provide short presentations on a variety of safety topics relating to your student group! From lab safety practices, safety certification for professional development to ergonomics and proper workspace design and emergency preparations, we are here to support you.

Submit a request for your group Posted:

1/25/2024



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety





