TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
USITT: Smash Bros Video Game Tournament

Jump into the fun at our Smash Bros video game tournament! For just $5, compete for glory and a chance to win a Visa gift card. Concessions, pizza, and FREE entry for spectators make it a blast for everyone. Don't miss out on the gaming excitement! 

RSVP by January 25, 2024 at 5:00p HERE

All proceeds support the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT) fundraising for theatre design and technology at Texas Tech. #GamingForGood

United States Institution for Theatre Technology Student Chapter is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
1/19/2024

Originator:
Kaylie G Jones

Email:
Kaylie.G.Jones@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 1/27/2024

Location:
Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theatre, 2812 18th St, Lubbock, TX 79410

Categories