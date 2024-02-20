This event is designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential knowledge needed to kickstart a successful business venture. Explore crucial aspects of small business management in our workshop such as accounting essentials where we will discussing basic accounting principles every small business owner should know. earn the basics of small business loans. This knowledge can apply to startup businesses, existing businesses wanting to expand, or loans for franchisees or to buy an existing business. We will cover various funding sources, including SBA loans. We will explain how banks look at and assess your business loan applications so that you are better prepared and to increase your chances of approval.