Good Grief! A Space to Talk about Grief and Loss

All students experiencing grief and / or loss are welcome and encouraged to attend. Meetings are held Mondays, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM at the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities (CCRC), in the Serenity Center, room 125 A. The CCRC is located in between the College of Human Sciences and the Child Development Research Center, on Akron Ave., just north of 15th Street.

A virtual meeting is also available on Wednesdays, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM. Meeting ID: 331 182 5836. Passcode: VA5MQ9.

For more information, email ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu . For directions, contact the main phone at the CCRC at 806.742.2891. Posted:

1/19/2024



