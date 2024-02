Small candy arrangements will include 8 various size candy bars.

Large candy arrangements will include 20 various size candy bars.

Each arrangement will come in a valentine-themed decorative metal pail and will include a "Happy Valentines Day" floral pick.





Payments must be made by Monday, February 12th and delivery will be Wednesday, February 12th.

Off-campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee. Supplies are limited.





1. No exchanges. All sales are final.

2. Free delivery on the Lubbock campus only.





Online orders can be made here.





Payments can be made by FOP, check, or money order payable to Texas Tech with an 8.25% tax.

For questions, contact raiderfloralevents@ttu.edu.