Chinese Tea House is a series of Chinese culture activities organized by Chinese Language and Area Studies Program, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures. It opens to the public and completely free.





Our Chinese instructor will teach you Chinese songs and come to sing Karaoke with us for fun. You can enjoy Chinese tea and snacks too. Families and friends are welcome!





Date and Time: 5-6 pm, Wednesday (2/28)

Location: RM 114, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures.

Sign in by clicking here so that we can prepare enough kits.





Follow us to receive more activities' announcements on Facebook (ID:TTU Chinese language and culture) and Instagram (ID: ttuchineseprogram)