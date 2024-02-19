The Nutrition Bench-to-Community Engaged Scholars in Texas (Nutrition BEST) program will fund underrepresented students from South Plains College (SPC) and Texas Tech University (TTU) to engage in bench and/or community-based research focused on community nutrition, agriculture, health and obesity prevention, all of which are areas of high priority in rural West Texas.

To participate, students must be:

A current full-time student at either TTU or SPC; sophomore (SPC or TTU) or junior (at TTU) before the program begins

From an underrepresented group (African American, Hispanic American, Native American, Pacific Islander, Native American, etc.)

Non-pre-med students who plan to pursue graduate school or the workforce in nutrition, foods, agriculture, and/or Extension.

Have a GPA higher than 3.0

Committed to two full semesters of mentored research and participate in the evaluation of this project. This includes completing a series of surveys and interviews about your experiences.

Funding for this program is provided by the USDA Research Education and Extension Program for Undergraduate Students (REEU) program (Project #: TEXW-2020-09346). Students can visit our website to learn more about our USDA Nutrition Bench-to-Community Engaged Scholars in Texas (BEST) Program or contact Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu for additional inquiries.