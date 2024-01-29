We are the Texas Tech chapter of Lambda Alpha, the national honor society around the study of anthropology! If you are an anthropology major or minor with a 3.0 cumulative GPA and 3.5 GPA in anthropology classes and are interested in meeting more anthropology students, consider coming to our first meeting! Monday, January 29th at 6 PM in Holden Hall 283. This semester, we plan to give talks about current research done by students and staff. You can attend Brown Bag Talks, which are presentations given by your professors about their current research projects. Our very own graduate students will teach you how to apply to graduate school, help you create a CV, and a personal statement. You can attend events that will teach you how to make the most out of academic conferences, and help you prepare for interviews. We also offer ways to volunteer and learn about archaeology, and we’ll go on trips to archaeological sites. This club is a great way to get more involved with your classes, meet new people, and engage with professors and graduate students. This announcement is sponsored by a registered student organization. Posted:

1/24/2024



Originator:

Kaitlin Murphy



Email:

kaitlmur@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 1/29/2024



Location:

Holden Hall 283



Categories

Student Organization

