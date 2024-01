Join the Museum of TTU on February 14th from 10 am to 3 pm (come and go as you please) to write and decorate valentine's cards for friends and loved ones! All supplies will be provided (including vintage typewriters!) as well as light refreshments. This is a come and go event!

