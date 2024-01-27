Jump into the fun at our Smash Bros video game tournament! For just $5, compete for glory and a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card. Concessions, pizza, and FREE entry for spectators make it a blast for everyone. Don't miss out on the gaming excitement!

RSVP by January 25, 2024 at 5:00p HERE!

All proceeds support the United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT) fundraising for theatre design and technology at Texas Tech. #GamingForGood

United States Institution for Theatre Technology Student Chapter is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.