Campus Access & Engagement is pleased to that John Quiñones, creator and host of ABC’s “What Would You Do?” will serve as the keynote speaker for the annual Celebrate Excellence Awards Banquet on Thursday, February 22nd at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.



Having grown up in a poor family of migrant workers to eventually become ABC’s first Latino correspondent and a seven-time Emmy Award winner, Quiñones shares his powerful story with audiences around the country, encouraging them to pursue their dreams regardless of socioeconomic barriers.

Dr. Kimberly Simón, Texas Tech Title IX Coordinator & Mrs. Suzanne Tapp, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Success and Managing Director of the TLPDC will be recognized as this year’s Inclusive Excellence Award recipients. Former City Councilwoman and community activist, Mrs. Maggie Trejo will receive The Senator Robert L. Duncan Community Champion Award. The Dr. Lauro F. Cavazos Excellence in Education Award will be presented to Mr. George Love, Jr., Principal at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, and The T.J. Patterson Youth Service Organization Award will be presented to CASA of the South Plains, Inc.

Individual tickets for the event are $100 (VIP), $75. To secure tickets, tables or sponsorships visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/access-engagement/cae_events/celebrateexcellence.php or call 806-742-7025. Proceeds benefit Texas Tech students.