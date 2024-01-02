Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe.

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

There is a FREE student preview performance on Thursday, February 1. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.