TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FREE TONIGHT: A preview performance of THE WOLVES

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe. 

 

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

 

There is a FREE student preview performance on Thursday, February 1. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

 

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
Posted:
2/1/2024

Originator:
Cory Norman

Email:
cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2024

Location:
School of Theatre & Dance Complex

Categories