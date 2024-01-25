TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Delta Sigma Pi - Professional Business Fraternity Recruitment!
DSP Spring Recruitment is in full swing! Join us for our second info session on January 25th @6pm in Rawls NW 202. We also have TWO recruitment socials this weekend! Friday we will be at Atomic Pizza @6pm and Saturday we will be hosting a watch party for the TTU Men's Basketball game v Oklahoma! Join our Remind for more info & reminders by texting '@ttudsp24' to 81010. Follow us on Instagram @ttudeltasigmapi!

Delta Sigma Pi is the nation's foremost co-ed business fraternity founded in 1907. This organization is for any business major to expand their network, grow in a brotherhood, and participate in community service events. 

Delta Sigma Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
1/25/2024

Originator:
Lauren Settle

Email:
Lauren.Settle@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2024

Location:
Rawls Room NW 202

