DSP Spring Recruitment is in full swing! Join us for our second info session on January 25th @6pm in Rawls NW 202. We also have TWO recruitment socials this weekend! Friday we will be at Atomic Pizza @6pm and Saturday we will be hosting a watch party for the TTU Men's Basketball game v Oklahoma! Join our Remind for more info & reminders by texting '@ttudsp24' to 81010. Follow us on Instagram @ttudeltasigmapi!

Delta Sigma Pi is the nation's foremost co-ed business fraternity founded in 1907. This organization is for any business major to expand their network, grow in a brotherhood, and participate in community service events.

