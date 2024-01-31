Nothing says “I Love You” like Chick-fil-A® nuggets! Sam’s Place West at Wiggins will be pre-selling Heart-Shaped 30ct Nugget Trays for Valentine’s Day from Chick-fil-A®. Beginning February 1st through February 8th, Red Raiders can order your Heart-Shaped 30-count Nugget Tray for pickup in the Transact Mobile Ordering app. Check the app for availability, times, and pickup dates. Chick-fil-A® at Sam’s Place West at Wiggins will also take in-person for Valentine’s 30ct Nugget starting on February 13th while supplies last.
How to pre-order Heart-Shaped 30ct Nugget Trays from Chick-fil-A® at Sam’s Place West at Wiggins
- Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app
- Click on Sam’s Place West at Wiggins
- Select the date and choose your pickup time at the top (picked up within 2 hours of the designated pick-up time)
- Add platters and drinks to your order
- Select your Dining Plan or method of payment and check out.
- Show up at your pickup time!
- Bring your phone to use the in-app QR Code to check in at Sam’s Place West at Wiggins.
- Enjoy!
Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code TTU100 at checkout. Valid through May 3, 2024.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter) @EatAtTexasTech