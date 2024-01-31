Nothing says “I Love You” like Chick-fil-A® nuggets! Sam’s Place West at Wiggins will be pre-selling Heart-Shaped 30ct Nugget Trays for Valentine’s Day from Chick-fil-A®. Beginning February 1st through February 8th, Red Raiders can order your Heart-Shaped 30-count Nugget Tray for pickup in the Transact Mobile Ordering app. Check the app for availability, times, and pickup dates. Chick-fil-A® at Sam’s Place West at Wiggins will also take in-person for Valentine’s 30ct Nugget starting on February 13th while supplies last.

How to pre-order Heart-Shaped 30ct Nugget Trays from Chick-fil-A® at Sam’s Place West at Wiggins

Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app Click on Sam’s Place West at Wiggins Select the date and choose your pickup time at the top ( picked up within 2 hours of the designated pick-up time) Add platters and drinks to your order Select your Dining Plan or method of payment and check out. Show up at your pickup time! Bring your phone to use the in-app QR Code to check in at Sam’s Place West at Wiggins . Enjoy!

Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code TTU100 at checkout. Valid through May 3, 2024.

