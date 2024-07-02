Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents THE WOLVES by Sarah DeLappe.

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

Performances will be held February 8-11 in the Theatre & Dance Complex located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for THE WOLVES are $15 for individuals, $10 for TTU faculty/staff, and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.