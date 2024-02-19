Who are RISE Peer Educators?
RISE Peer Educators are a dedicated team of brilliant minds and fearless leaders whose main priority is promoting wellbeing and educating their peers. This group of select students assist RISE in outreach, programming & events, and facilitating workshops. Peer educators understand what it is like to balance school, work, and life and want to encourage Texas Tech students to live their most vital and meaningful lives in a way that works for the individual student best.
What are the perks?
- Paid position at $10 an hour, for 20 hours a month
- Opportunity to present at the national Peer Educator conference
- Extensive wellness training on topics like mental health and wellbeing, alcohol and drugs, sexual assault prevention and consent education, emotional safety, and so much more
- Hands-on opportunities boosting a professional resume
- The ability to make a difference, help your peers, and uphold the culture at Texas Tech
- Work with a fun, diverse group of student leaders from all different majors and backgrounds
Job Requirements:
- Attend mandatory training mid-August, 2024
- Participate in Raider Welcome Week events August 2024
- Work approximately 20 hours per month by attending committee meetings and office hours, facilitating workshops and campus outreach, and working events, and finding creative, innovative ways to reach a variety of student populations
- Maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA
- Remain in good disciplinary standing at Texas Tech University
Learn more and apply on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/peereducators-application.php
RISE Peer Educators is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.