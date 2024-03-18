Who are RISE Peer Educators?





RISE Peer Educators are a dedicated team of brilliant minds and fearless leaders whose main priority is promoting wellbeing and educating their peers. This group of select students assist RISE in outreach, programming & events, and facilitating workshops. Peer educators understand what it is like to balance school, work, and life and want to encourage Texas Tech students to live their most vital and meaningful lives in a way that works for the individual student best.





What are the perks?

Paid position at $10 an hour, for 20 hours a month

Opportunity to present at the national Peer Educator conference

Extensive wellness training on topics like mental health and wellbeing, alcohol and drugs, sexual assault prevention and consent education, emotional safety, and so much more

Hands-on opportunities boosting a professional resume

The ability to make a difference, help your peers, and uphold the culture at Texas Tech

Work with a fun, diverse group of student leaders from all different majors and backgrounds

Job Requirements: