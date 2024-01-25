From Monday, 1/29/2024, to Friday, 2/2/2024, the TTU IT Division will update the Microsoft 365 licensing applied to all ttu.edu accounts. This maintenance is necessary to accommodate changes Microsoft is making to existing licenses and to facilitate the future deployment of additional features, including the previously announced migration from Skype for Business to Teams. Further announcements will be forthcoming regarding new features and the Teams migration. While no impact or interruption is expected, please contact IT Help Central at https://askIT.ttu.edu if you have any questions or concerns. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

