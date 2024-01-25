Come one, come all! On February 9th

Psi Delta, Texas Tech's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society,

will be holding its first live hybrid event (after an extended pandemic hiatus)

, a reading of Carl Phillips’

Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020

. We need volunteer readers for the event who can read a poem from the book (or a few) either in-person or on Zoom. For those who do not want to perform a reading you are still encouraged to attend this fun event. The purpose of the event is to apply for the Regents' Common Reader Awards. Attending is also a great way to learn more about this recently restarted student organization! To volunteer to be a reader or if you have any questions, please contact psideltattu@gmail.com or megavaug@ttu.edu.



