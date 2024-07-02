TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Starbucks @ SUB is hiring Baristas!
Baristas are the face of Starbucks. They are an important part of our customers’ days, and experts in handcrafting delicious, perfect beverages. Baristas personally connect and create moments that make a difference and work together to create a welcoming store environment. They bring our mission and values to life—for our customers and each other—while proudly wearing the green apron.

Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php. Starbucks, or coffee shop experience is preferred. Applications may be emailed to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/7/2024

Originator:
Dee Nguyen

Email:
dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories