Let's see if our Red Raiders have talent! Sign up to audition for our Red Raider Showcase event later this spring for a chance to win prizes and more! Auditions will be held on February 12th in the Allen Theatre from 7-9 pm. Think of it as an America's Got Talent! ANY AND ALL TALENTS WELCOME!

2/6/2024



Kirsten Regan



kirregan@ttu.edu



Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 2/12/2024



SUB Allen Theatre



