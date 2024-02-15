The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.

Wisdom Gone Wild Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Thursday, February 15, 2024 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iCXEK8SbTG2RXAKA7NDIeA#/registration

Zoom Follow a sixteen year caregiving journey into dementia for Rose Noda, a Japanese-American woman and her filmmaker-daughter Rea. After entering Rose’s world, Rea finds an unexpected deeper connection to a mother who had previously been distant throughout her childhood. Accepting her mother’s cognitive changes, Rea discovers a poetic language to communicate with Rose. They develop a vibrant relationship based on play, connection and humor. Rose’s dementia is revealed as a form of wisdom that has gone wild.

Follow a sixteen year caregiving journey into dementia for Rose Noda, a Japanese-American woman and her filmmaker-daughter Rea. After entering Rose’s world, Rea finds an unexpected deeper connection to a mother who had previously been distant throughout her childhood. Accepting her mother’s cognitive changes, Rea discovers a poetic language to communicate with Rose. They develop a vibrant relationship based on play, connection and humor. Rose’s dementia is revealed as a form of wisdom that has gone wild.



For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/144466477 This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901. Posted:

2/8/2024



Originator:

Jessica Blume



Email:

Jessica.Blume@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/15/2024



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

