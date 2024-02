This workshop is designed to provide students with invaluable insights and guidance on navigating the financial aid process successfully. We will have Financial Aid Advisors helping students through the application process.

Note: Please bring your Student ID.

Posted:

2/6/2024



Originator:

Sasha Gonzalez



Email:

sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Program



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2024



Location:

Doak Hall | USTEM & TRiO Lab



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental