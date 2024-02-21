Opening Space: Voices of Vicarious Trauma

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time: noon



noon Location: Zoom, register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0uc-qhqzMqE9T9mJ0kOvMKr3qoG4p4vVe8

Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices through shared dialogue and stories of reflection.

Join us in February as we highlight professionals that support and serve individuals through traumatic experiences and emergencies, featuring panelists Kendra Thornton, SANE certified nurse and TTUHSC Assistant Professor, Joni Holloway, UMC Health System Trauma and Burn Program Coordinator, and Jennah-Hanson Daley, TTU Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy Program Doctoral student.





The event will promote conversation among individuals— students, faculty, staff and community partners —who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics. By sharing a dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience, we highlight the bridges and points of connection between and among our campus community members.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this series, please contact the Office of Global Health by email at globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu or phone at 806-743-2901.

