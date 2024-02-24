Raiders Helping Others will be volunteering at the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on February 24, 2024. The event will consist of several tasks, including maintenance and upkeep of the facilities. Waivers are required and will be sent via email upon RSVP. Volunteers need to submit the waivers to an RHO officer or advisor by February 16, 2024. Dress code is closed-toe shoes, pants, and neutral-colored (or earth tone) clothing. Ripped jeans, bright-colored clothing, or extravagant jewelry are not permitted.

Raiders Helping Others (RHO) is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. RSVP at https://my.housing.ttu.edu/eraider/volunteer/index.php

Jennifer Nicole Cala



jencala@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 2/24/2024



3308 95th St Lubbock, TX 79423



Student Organization

