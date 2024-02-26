Hello,

We would like to formally invite you to register for our event. Register Here

TTU Drive-In Conference: Title IX and Clery Act Conference: Compliance, Community and Collaboration.

February 26th | 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

February 27th | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Hosted by Texas Tech Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, Dean of Students, and RISE at TTU Lubbock, TX Campus

Location: TTU Student Union Building,15th St & Akron Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409

Presenters: Grand River Solutions, Maxient and TTU Campus Partners will cover Title IX, Clery Act, and Compliance training for the following five tracks:

Case Managers

Title IX Investigators

K-12 Administrators

Clery Act and Compliance Officers

Sexual Violence Prevention Educators

For the complete schedule, speaker profiles and hotel information (listed under Logistics), please Click Here

Registration and Conference Participation is free to all TTU, TTU Systems, TTU HSC, ASU and MSU employees.

Breakfast and lunch are included.

For questions, email Alex at alfaris@ttu.edu . Please share this with any colleagues who may be interested. Graduate and undergraduate students are welcome to attend if this conference’s topics align with their future career objectives.