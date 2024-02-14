Please take part in our interactive CoMap exercise: https://comap.dumontjanks.com/#ttu. The exercise will allow you to place icons on your favorite open spaces, workspaces, classrooms, study spaces, eating spots, etc. You can also draw your typical routes to/from and through the campus, rate spaces with a thumbs up or thumbs down, and leave comments. Your input will create a rich picture that describes how the campus functions today and helps us plan for the future. The exercise is open to all faculty, staff and students and will close on Feb. 20.

This is part of the strategic alignment study, led by DumontJanks. For more information, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/adminfinance/protected/space-planning.php