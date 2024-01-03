Water is a critical natural resource that affects every facet of our lives including agriculture, cities, and power production. West Texas serves as a microcosm for many water issues experienced throughout Texas. This year's Water Law Symposium will examine many of these challenging issues. The symposium will feature experts discussing issues particular to the local Lubbock area, an 88th Legislative Session and case law update, a keynote conversation with Senator Charles Perry, as well as discussions regarding beneficial reuse of produced water and other important topics.
This event is open to and free for all students and faculty.
Email any questions to Tyler.Roberts@ttu.edu.