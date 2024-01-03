Join the Texas Tech Law Review and the Center for Water Law and Policy for the 2024 Water Law Symposium.



This event is open to and free for all students and faculty.

Register here: https://eventregistration.law.ttu.edu/events/2024/waterlaw/

Email any questions to Tyler.Roberts@ttu.edu. Water is a critical natural resource that affects every facet of our lives including agriculture, cities, and power production. West Texas serves as a microcosm for many water issues experienced throughout Texas. This year's Water Law Symposium will examine many of these challenging issues. The symposium will feature experts discussing issues particular to the local Lubbock area, an 88th Legislative Session and case law update, a keynote conversation with Senator Charles Perry, as well as discussions regarding beneficial reuse of produced water and other important topics. Posted:

2/2/2024



Originator:

Madyson Edwards



Email:

Madyson.Edwards@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 4:15 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2024



Location:

Mark and Becky Lanier Professional Development Center



