Stop by the Student Union Building from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, to honor Texas Tech turning 101! Members of the Texas Tech Alumni Association’s Student Alumni Board will hand out 101 popcorn bags to students as we celebrate the school we love so dearly.



We’ll also have information about the



Come join the party!



The Student Alumni Board (SAB) members serve as the official ambassadors for the TTAA and are vital in promoting the Official Texas Tech Ring and hosting a variety of events for the TTAA.



2/8/2024



Kaleigh Speck



Kaleigh.Speck@ttu.edu



Alumni Association



Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 2/9/2024



Student Union Building



