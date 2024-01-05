Graduation is almost here and that means it’s time to celebrate! May and August graduates, swing by the Senior Decal Drive-Thru from noon until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, in the parking lot of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

Drive-thru (or walk) to receive a

alumni T-shirt, information regarding your one-year complimentary membership from President Lawrence Schovanec and your member car decal.

Please note, shirts and decals are while supplies last and are only available to those who come by the Alumni Center. We are unable to ship any items or hold for pick-up.

clicking here

You must complete this step before receiving your free T-shirt. Save time and do it before you come to the event! Take a screen shot after you complete it to show us.