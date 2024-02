On Sunday, Feb. 11, Texas Tech University will recognize the life of Texas Tech alumnus and Navy SEAL Nathan Gage Ingram at 9:30 a.m. As part of the private service, the American Legion will perform a three-volley salute, a ceremonial act consisting of a rifle party firing blank cartridges into the air three times. Should you be near Memorial Circle and hear the three-volley salute on Sunday, we hope you recall this is a ceremonial act meant to remember and honor Gage's service. Posted:

