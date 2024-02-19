Student organization Red Theatre Company announces auditions tonight and tomorrow for an African folktale show written and directed by T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh!

Auditions will be in Maedgen (THEATRE) Room 242 at 5pm (you only need to attend one day, today or tomorrow). If you have conflicts with both of these times, we will happily work around those.

To sign up to audition, please email T'Keyah at tkeymah@ttu.edu ASAP. All experience levels are welcome!

This will be an especially unique and exciting process—T'Keyah will be writing the show based on the performers available to her. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Rehearsals will be no more than 4 days a week, Mon-Fri, April 8th to April 25th, with a performance on April 26th.

We'll see you there!

Red Theatre Company

P.S. We're also recruiting designers and crew members of all kinds, please let us know if you are interested!





Red Theatre Company is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.