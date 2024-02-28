Global Health Lecture Series

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





February Lecture - A Family Systems Lens to Inform Elder Abuse and Neglect Practice

Speaker: Athena Chan, Ph.D. Department of Human Development & Family Sciences, TTU

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host Dr. Athena Chan for a discussion of her recent research findings and its implications for both community and global health. A large number of elder abuse and neglect incidents are perpetrated by family members. Family systems theory offers a valuable lens to inform and guide elder abuse and neglect practice and interventions. Core concepts will be reviewed, and application to practice will be discussed to address the gaps between theory and practice.

Dr. Athena Chan, who is passionate in Family Gerontology research, investigates the psychosocial mechanisms of adult resilience facing stressors and healthy aging. Much of her research has focused on exploring and examining the interplay of individual and family processes of at-risk adults in their middle and late adulthood living in the Western and Eastern cultures. Particularly, her research highlights that intergenerational relationships may simultaneously promote and hinder pathways to adult resilience and healthy aging within sociocultural contexts.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901

