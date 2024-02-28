Grab your road trip snacks before heading out of town for Spring Break from Hospitality Services locations! Ask for a manager to help with ordering your favorite snack or drink in bulk!

Bulk Purchasing Locations

23 at Sneed

The Commons at Talkington Hall

The Fresh Plate Retail at Wall/Gates

The Market at Stangel/Murdough (available in Transact)

Raider Exchange at West Village

Sam’s Place at Murray, SUB & West at Wiggins

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360



