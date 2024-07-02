TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Brown Bag Lecture in Archaeology: Images of Plains Warfare by the Tsistsistas

Brown Bag talks are a way for your professors to present their current research for anyone interested! They are held around lunchtime, so please bring your lunch!  

We will get to hear about Dr. Jordan’s current research on Images of Warfare on the Plains: Nineteenth Century Tsistsistas (Cheyenne) Drawings as Historical Narratives.  

If you are interested in archaeology, plains warfare, or anything related to it, then this is perfect for you! Other professors and students will be there, and you will be able to ask questions and meet other anthropology students and professors!
Posted:
2/6/2024

Originator:
Kaitlin Murphy

Email:
kaitlmur@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/7/2024

Location:
Holden Hall 283

