Brown Bag talks are a way for your professors to present their current research for anyone interested! They are held around lunchtime, so please bring your lunch! We will get to hear about Dr. Jordan’s current research on Images of Warfare on the Plains: Nineteenth Century Tsistsistas (Cheyenne) Drawings as Historical Narratives. If you are interested in archaeology, plains warfare, or anything related to it, then this is perfect for you! Other professors and students will be there, and you will be able to ask questions and meet other anthropology students and professors! Posted:

2/6/2024



Kaitlin Murphy



kaitlmur@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2024



Holden Hall 283



Lectures & Seminars

