The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a MathWorks educational event on Tuesday, February 20, 10am – 12pm (CT). MathWorks is a leading developer of mathematical computing software for engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and researchers. MathWorks offers the TTU community free use and download of their software MATLAB.
MathWorks professionals will review the following topics:
- AI in MATLAB
- Deep Learning Demo
- Resources & Examples
- Engage with MathWorks: Questions & Answers
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, February 20
- Time: 10am – 12pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.