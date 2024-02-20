The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a MathWorks educational event on Tuesday, February 20, 10am – 12pm (CT). MathWorks is a leading developer of mathematical computing software for engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and researchers. MathWorks offers the TTU community free use and download of their software MATLAB.

MathWorks professionals will review the following topics:

AI in MATLAB

Deep Learning Demo

Resources & Examples

Engage with MathWorks: Questions & Answers

Event Details: