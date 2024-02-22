Dr. Kimberly Simón, Texas Tech Title IX Coordinator & Mrs. Suzanne Tapp, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Success and Managing Director of the TLPDC will be recognized as this year’s Inclusive Excellence Award recipients during the annual Celebrate Excellence Awards Banquet, on Thursday, February 22nd at 7:00 pm. Texas Tech School of Law Dean, Dr. Jack Wade Nowlin, Esq. will also receive the Visionary Award.

Former Lubbock City Councilwoman and community activist, Mrs. Maggie Trejo will receive The Senator Robert L. Duncan Community Champion Award. The Dr. Lauro F. Cavazos Excellence in Education Award will be presented to Mr. George Love, Jr., Principal at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, and The T.J. Patterson Youth Service Organization Award will be presented to CASA of the South Plains, Inc.

John Quiñones, creator and host of ABC’s “What Would You Do?” will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $100 (VIP) and $75 (regular). To secure tickets, tables, or sponsorships visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/access-engagement/cae_events/celebrateexcellence.php or call 806-742-7025. Proceeds benefit Texas Tech students.