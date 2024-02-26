The Texas Tech Chapter of the Institute of Transportation Engineers and the Texas Department of Transportation need YOU to help shape the future of transportation in Lubbock.





The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting an important transportation planning study to collect data on college students' travel habits in Lubbock. By participating, you'll help us create a more efficient transportation system tailored to the unique needs of college students like you.





If you would like to participate, please access the survey at ttutravelsurvey.com





Who can participate? Any current full or part-time students at Texas Tech are eligible. At this time, ONLY students are eligible for the survey.

How long does it take? The survey could take as little as 5 minutes or up to 15 minutes to complete, depending on your travel experiences. Upon downloading the application, the app will use location data for one 24 hour period. The app tracks data from the nearest WEEKDAY to the download date from 3am to 3am the following day. If the app is downloaded on Friday or a weekend, the travel date will not be until the following Monday at 3am. Upon proper completion of the travel date, one should expect payment within 3-5 business days.

Is it anonymous? Yes. The survey is anonymous and voluntary, collecting information on the travel and stops made by students on a single day.

Why should you participate? Your input will be used in the Lubbock travel model, a crucial tool that helps local planners and engineers forecast future travel in the area. By sharing your experiences, you'll directly contribute to the development of a better transportation system for your fellow students and the entire Lubbock community.

For more information, please watch our informational video

Contact Information

· TTU Chapter of Institute of Transportation Engineers – Dr. Hongchao Liu, Faculty Advisor, at hongchao.liu@ttu.edu or 806-834-7853

Thank you for contributing to a brighter transportation future for Lubbock!