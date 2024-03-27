Dear TechBuy users and campus administrators,
Procurement Services is excited to announce a new training class offered through Cornerstone: Mastering Contract Administration. This class is designed to equip end users with essential knowledge and skills in contract administration. Whether you are a contract administrator, or an end-user involved in contract submission, this class is tailored to enhance your understanding, responsibility, and expectations when submitting contracts for processing and any administration required.
Class Highlights:
Who Should Attend:
- Real-life examples of both successful and unsuccessful contract scenarios
- Contract routing time
- Recommendations to improve the efficiency of the process
- Board of Regent and State of Texas requirements governing the contract processes
- Signature authority
- Understand the responsibilities of contract managers, administrators, and vendors/contractors
- Procurement requirements
- Contract Administrators
- End-users involved in contract submission
- Anyone requesting a contract review/execution
- Financial Managers
Available Training Dates:
Registration Information: Mastering Contract Administration will be hosted through Microsoft Teams, and to register, please sign up for the class through Cornerstone.
- April 9, 2024
- May 7, 2024
- June 4, 2024
- July 2, 2024