Procurement Services is excited to announce a new training class offered through Cornerstone: Mastering Contract Administration. This class is designed to equip end users with essential knowledge and skills in contract administration. Whether you are a contract administrator, or an end-user involved in contract submission, this class is tailored to enhance your understanding, responsibility, and expectations when submitting contracts for processing and any administration required.



Class Highlights: Real-life examples of both successful and unsuccessful contract scenarios

Contract routing time

Recommendations to improve the efficiency of the process

Board of Regent and State of Texas requirements governing the contract processes

Signature authority

Understand the responsibilities of contract managers, administrators, and vendors/contractors

Procurement requirements Who Should Attend: Contract Administrators

End-users involved in contract submission

Anyone requesting a contract review/execution

Financial Managers

Available Training Dates: May 7, 2024



June 4, 2024

July 2, 2024

Registration Information: Mastering Contract Administration will be hosted through Microsoft Teams, and to register, please sign up for the class through will be hosted through Microsoft Teams, and to register, please sign up for the class through Cornerstone Posted:

