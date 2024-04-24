TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Mastering Contract Administration - Training Classes

Dear TechBuy users and campus administrators, 

Procurement Services is excited to announce a new training class offered through Cornerstone: Mastering Contract Administration. This class is designed to equip end users with essential knowledge and skills in contract administration. Whether you are a contract administrator, or an end-user involved in contract submission, this class is tailored to enhance your understanding, responsibility, and expectations when submitting contracts for processing and any administration required. 
 
Class Highlights: 

  • Real-life examples of both successful and unsuccessful contract scenarios 
  • Contract routing time  
  • Recommendations to improve the efficiency of the process 
  • Board of Regent and State of Texas  requirements governing the contract processes 
  • Signature authority  
  • Understand the responsibilities of contract managers, administrators, and vendors/contractors 
  • Procurement requirements 
 Who Should Attend: 
  • Contract Administrators 
  • End-users involved in contract submission 
  • Anyone requesting a contract review/execution 
  • Financial Managers
Available Training Dates:
  • May 7, 2024
  • June 4, 2024
  • July 2, 2024
Registration Information: Mastering Contract Administration will be hosted through Microsoft Teams, and to register, please sign up for the class through Cornerstone.
Posted:
4/24/2024

Originator:
Chris Gerik

Email:
Chris.Gerik@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services


Categories