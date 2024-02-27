Texas Tech Public Media is thrilled to invite you to a special meet-and-greet with Collette Travel at 6PM on Tuesday, February 27, 2023, at our television station in Lubbock. (Scroll to the bottom for location details.) All are invited and welcome!





AUSTRIA & GERMANY CHRISTMAS MARKETS

During this fun event, Collette will unveil the extraordinary details of a unique travel opportunity offering a chance to explore the enchanting Christmas markets of Austria and Germany in December 2024.





Participants who enroll will have the chance to partake in a rare and unforgettable experience: a 5-night stay in the charming city of Innsbruck, nestled in the heart of the spectacular Alps. This trip offers plenty of time for Gluhwein (Glue-Vine) and shopping in all the classic Christmas markets. You can visit the magnificent medieval cities of Salzburg, Oberammergau, and Munich. Plus, journey by train to the Alpine mountain village of Seefeld and get whisked away on a horse-drawn Christmas sleigh.





Collette covers the details— from arranging flights, meals, hotels, and local experiences. Your only job is to have the time of your life!





YOUR TRIP BENEFITS PUBLIC MEDIA

By securing this travel package through Collette, you not only embark on an enriching journey but also join forces with us in supporting your local public media station. Collette has committed to donating a portion of the funds collected, ensuring that your travel experience directly contributes to Texas Tech Public Media.





SAVE THE DATE

We are excited to have you with us at the meet-and-greet with ColletteTravel on February 27, where you can discover more about this incredible opportunity. See you there!





Collette Travel Meet-and-Greet in Lubbock

TUES, FEB 27, 2024 at 6PM

Texas Tech Public Media - Television Station

1274 Indiana Ave. Lubbock, TX 79415





HOW TO FIND US