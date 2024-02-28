TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tick-Tock Triumph: Time Management Workshop

Join us for the Tick-Tock Triumph: Time Management Workshop with Dr. Kamau Siwatu!


Workshop Details: 


This interactive session will equip you with the tools and strategies you need to:

  • Master your time: Discover powerful techniques to prioritize tasks, eliminate distractions, and boost your productivity.
  • Set SMART goals: Learn how to define clear, achievable goals that keep you motivated and on track.
  • Create a winning schedule: Craft a personalized system that balances your commitments and helps you achieve work-life harmony.
  • Say goodbye to stress: Identify and overcome common time management roadblocks that cause anxiety and hinder success. 

Don't let time slip away! Sign up for the Tick-Tock Triumph Workshop and unlock your full potential!

 For any inquiries or further information, please contact Shanoy Anderson at shanoyan@ttu.edu.


 
2/9/2024

Shanoy Anderson

shanoyan@ttu.edu

PI Jonathan Crider

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2024

Location:
Student Enrichment Center (2533 15th st)


