Join us for the Tick-Tock Triumph: Time Management Workshop with Dr. Kamau Siwatu!





Workshop Details:

Date: February 28, 2024

Time: 6pm-7pm

Location: Student Enrichment Center-2533 15st (located between Drane Hall and the SUB)

Virtual Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/91267387787?pwd=VDdubHYwczVudjVud3BWUEpHaGhUZz09





This interactive session will equip you with the tools and strategies you need to:

Master your time: Discover powerful techniques to prioritize tasks, eliminate distractions, and boost your productivity.

Set SMART goals: Learn how to define clear, achievable goals that keep you motivated and on track.

Create a winning schedule: Craft a personalized system that balances your commitments and helps you achieve work-life harmony.

Say goodbye to stress: Identify and overcome common time management roadblocks that cause anxiety and hinder success.

Don't let time slip away! Sign up for the Tick-Tock Triumph Workshop and unlock your full potential!

For any inquiries or further information, please contact Shanoy Anderson at shanoyan@ttu.edu.