|
Come one, come all! On February 9th at 3-5 p.m. Psi Delta, Texas Tech's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, will be holding its first live hybrid event (after an extended pandemic hiatus), a reading of Carl Phillips’ Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020. We need volunteer readers for the event who can read a poem from the book (or a few) either in-person or on Zoom. For those who do not want to perform a reading you are still encouraged to attend this fun event. The purpose of the event is to apply for the Regents' Common Reader Awards. Attending is also a great way to learn more about this recently restarted student organization! To volunteer to be a reader or if you have any questions, please contact psideltattu@gmail.com or megavaug@ttu.edu.
Room: HUMA 202
Sigma Tau Delta is sponsored by the Texas Tech Department of English.
|Posted:
2/8/2024
Originator:
Baylie Jett Mills
Email:
Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/9/2024
Location:
Room: HUMA 202, Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92811397520
Categories