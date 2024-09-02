Come one, come all! On February 9th

at 3-5 p.m. Psi Delta, Texas Tech's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society,

will be holding its first live hybrid event (after an extended pandemic hiatus)

, a reading of Carl Phillips’

Then the War: And Selected Poems, 2007-2020

. We need volunteer readers for the event who can read a poem from the book (or a few) either in-person or on Zoom. For those who do not want to perform a reading you are still encouraged to attend this fun event. The purpose of the event is to apply for the Regents' Common Reader Awards. Attending is also a great way to learn more about this recently restarted student organization! To volunteer to be a reader or if you have any questions, please contact psideltattu@gmail.com or megavaug@ttu.edu.



