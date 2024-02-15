The Web Time Entry/Web Leave Report upgrade will occur on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. To help users prepare for the upgrade, Payroll & Tax Services will conduct multiple virtual training sessions. Training is essential for employees who report time via Web Time Entry timesheets, employees who report leave via Web Leave Reports, and for users who approve timesheets and leave reports.

During these training sessions, Payroll & Tax Services will demonstrate the changes to Web Time Entry and Web Leave Reports. To view available training times and add a training session to your calendar, please click here.

Attendance of only one session is necessary as the information presented in each session will be identical. Training guides and a recording of the presentation will also be made available on the Payroll & Tax Services website.

Employees who report their time via TimeClock Plus do not need to attend a training session.

For questions or for more information, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.