Alpha Phi Omega will be hosting a Valentine grams fundraiser sale in the free speech area outside the SUB on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. It will be from 9am- 5pm each day. If you're interested in getting a little something special for the one you love, please come check us out!

Alpha Phi Omega is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/13/2024



Originator:

Jamie Meuth



Email:

jmeuth@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2024



Location:

TTU Free Speech Area, outside the SUB



Student Organization

