Interested in officially pledging for Alpha Phi Omega (because we're so awesome)? Then come on over to the West Hall lobby on Feb. 23rd at 7pm and initiate! It will most likely end no later than 8pm, and we will go get dinner together at somewhere we will choose the day-of. We're all so excited to have you!

Alpha Phi Omega is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/23/2024



Originator:

Jamie Meuth



Email:

jmeuth@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2024



Location:

TTU West Hall Lobby



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization