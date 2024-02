The Multicultural Pre-Dental Association is hosting a Valentine’s Day Bake sale on February 14th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. We will have a table set up in the free speech area in front of the SUB selling cupcakes and cookies.





The proceeds will go towards the MPA America’s Toothfairy Smile Drive benefiting a local elementary school.





The Multicultural Pre-Dental Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.